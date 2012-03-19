New Issue-San Diego G&E sells $250 mln notes

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 San Diego Gas & Electric Co (SRE) sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Mitsubishi, and Ramirez were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SAN DIEGO GAS & ELECTRIC CO AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.30 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.481 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 4.331 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 85 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.