公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二

New Issue-San Diego G&E sells $250 mln notes

March 19 San Diego Gas & Electric Co (SRE)
 sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Mitsubishi, and Ramirez were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SAN DIEGO GAS & ELECTRIC CO	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 4.30 PCT    MATURITY    04/01/2042   	
TYPE FMB        ISS PRICE 99.481   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 4.331 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 85 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

