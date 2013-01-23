版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-SanDisk shares up 2.1 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Jan 23 SanDisk Corp : * Shares were up 2.1 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

