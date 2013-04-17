BRIEF-SanDisk sees favorable NAND chip prices in 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 SanDisk Corp : * CEO healthy nand demand and supply balance, favorable pricing environment in
2013 * CFO expects to be supply constrained for remainder of year * CFO estimates Q2 revenue between $1.35 billion and $1.4 billion * CFO raises full-year revenue between $5.6 billion to $5.75 billion * CFO raises estimate for 2013 non-GAAP gross margin to between 42 percent and
44 percent
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.