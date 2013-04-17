版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-SanDisk sees favorable NAND chip prices in 2013

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 SanDisk Corp : * CEO healthy nand demand and supply balance, favorable pricing environment in

2013 * CFO expects to be supply constrained for remainder of year * CFO estimates Q2 revenue between $1.35 billion and $1.4 billion * CFO raises full-year revenue between $5.6 billion to $5.75 billion * CFO raises estimate for 2013 non-GAAP gross margin to between 42 percent and

44 percent

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐