公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-SanDisk shares up 4.2 percent after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 18 SanDisk Corp : * Shares up 4.2 percent after the bell following results

