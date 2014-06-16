版本:
SanDisk to buy Fusion-io for $1.1 bln

June 16 Chipmaker SanDisk Corp said it would buy flash storage device maker Fusion-io Inc for about $1.1 billion.

SanDisk's offer of $11.25 per share represents a premium of 21 percent to Fusion-io's Friday close.

Fusion-io's shares were trading at $11.35 before the bell on Monday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
