UPDATE 3-SanDisk offers quarterly outlook near expectations

* Q3 adjusted EPS $1.20, above Street
* Q4 rev forecast $1.5 bln to $1.6 bln
* Shares up after hours
(Rewrites to include company outlook, byline)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 20 Flash memory chip
supplier SanDisk SNDK.O forecast current-quarter revenue near
analysts' expectations and said it was benefiting from robust
growth in tablets and smartphones.
Demand for flash memory is widely expected to surge in the
coming years, fueled by the rise of smartphones and tablets
such as Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad.
"The mobile market continues to experience robust growth in
feature phones, smartphones, tablets and e-readers," Chief
Executive Sanjay Mehrotra told analysts on a conference call.
He said SanDisk's solid-state drive business was growing
fast and would account for a quarter of sales within a few
years.
In a bid to expand into the fast-growing and high-margin
business of selling sophisticated flash storage for enterprise
customers, SanDisk this year bought solid-state drive maker
Pliant Technology for $237 million. [ID:nN16297125]
SanDisk reported revenue of $1.42 billion for its third
quarter, ended Oct. 2, up 15 percent and matching expectations
of $1.42 billion, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
The company said revenue in the current quarter would be
between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion. Analysts on average
expect $1.58 billion.
SanDisk reported that adjusted earnings for the past
quarter fell to $292 million, or $1.20 a share, from $311
million, or $1.30 a share, in the year-ago period. Analysts on
average expected $1.07.
Shares of the Milpitas, California company rose 2 percent
following the earnings report, after closing 0.7 percent higher
at $45.50 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill and Steve
Orlofsky)