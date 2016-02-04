EU clears Western Digital acquisition of SanDisk

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
BRUSSELS Feb 4 The European Commission said on Thursday it had cleared Western Digital's planned acquisition of SanDisk after concluding that the takeover would not harm competition in the data storage market in Europe.
In October, Western Digital agreed to buy SanDisk in a $19 billion deal that will increase its ability to make flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and tablets.
"I am pleased that we have been able to ensure that this multi-billion dollar deal in a fast-developing industry can go ahead without delay," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.