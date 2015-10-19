版本:
SanDisk in advanced talks to sell itself to Western Digital-Bloomberg

Oct 19 Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp is in advanced talks to sell itself to hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The two companies could reach a deal as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.(bloom.bg/1W2vogN) (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

