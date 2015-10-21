Western Digital to buy SanDisk in $19 bln deal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp said it would buy memory chip maker SanDisk Corp in a deal valued at about $19 billion, the latest in a wave of consolidation in the chip-making industry.
The $86.50 per share offer represents a premium of 15 percent to SanDisk's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.