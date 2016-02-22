Western Digital investor Alken pushes to cancel SanDisk deal

Feb 22 Alken Asset Management, one of the
biggest shareholders of hard-disk drive maker Western Digital
Corp, has asked the company to consider cancelling its
deal to buy SanDisk Corp, citing a high purchase price.
Western Digital agreed to buy SanDisk in a $19 billion deal
in October to help increase its ability to make flash memory
storage chips used in smartphones and tablets.
The London-based investment manager, Alken Asset, said
weakness in the storage chip market has hurt Sandisk's stock
price which in turn will hurt Western Digital if the deal goes
through.
"The price being paid for SanDisk is excessive in light of
the changing landscape for SanDisk's products and capital
markets considerations," said Vincent Rech, analyst at Alken
Asset Management.
Shares of Western Digital have fallen about 40 percent since
the deal was announced. They were up 3.39 percent in afternoon
trading.
SanDisk's stock has dropped about 16.5 percent year-to-date
as it grappled with falling prices in the flash memory market
and lean inventory levels.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)