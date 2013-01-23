版本:
SanDisk's quarterly revenue tops expectations

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 Chipmaker SanDisk Corp's fourth-quarter revenue topped analysts' expectations, helped by strong growth in solid-state drives.

SanDisk earned $214 million, or 87 cents per share, in the December quarter, on revenue of $1.54 billion. Excluding items, it earned $1.05 a share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.526 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SanDisk makes NAND chips used in smartphones, cameras, storage drives and tablets to store data such as movies and photos.

The company's shares were flat in extended trade after closing down 0.63 percent at $47.65 on Nasdaq.

