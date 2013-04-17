版本:
2013年 4月 18日

SanDisk's quarterly revenue beats expectations

April 17 Memory chipmaker SanDisk on Wednesday posted first-quarter revenue of $1.34 billion on net income of $166 million, or 68 cents a share, helped by growing sales of solid-state drives.

Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.307 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

