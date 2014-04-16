CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Memory chipmaker SanDisk's 1st-quarter revenue beats Street

BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
(Corrects earnings per share excluding one-time items in 4th paragraph)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 SanDisk Corp posted first-quarter revenue above expectations as its growing focus on high-end solid-state drives helped offset volatile prices for memory chips.
Shares of SanDisk rose in after-hours trade on Wednesday after the company, whose flash memory chips are used in smartphones, cameras and solid-storage devices, said its first-quarter revenue was $1.51 billion, up 13 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income in the first quarter rose to $269 million, or $1.14 per share, from $166 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.44 per share.
Shares of SanDisk were up 1.94 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.68 percent at $75.85 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)
