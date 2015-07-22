UPDATE 2-Spurt in retail sales helps SanDisk beat profit expectations

* 2nd-qtr adj profit $0.66 vs est $0.33
* 2nd-qtr retail sales rise to 39 pct of total rev
* Sees 3rd-qtr rev $1.35-$1.45 bln vs est $1.41 bln
By Sai Sachin R
July 22 Data storage products maker SanDisk Corp
reported a quarterly profit that was double what
analysts had expected, helped by higher retail sales and new
products.
The company's shares rose 13 percent to $61.20 in
after-market trading on Wednesday.
"Expectations were very, very low heading into earnings,"
Wedbush Securities Betsy Van Hees said, adding that analysts had
aggressively cut profit estimates for SanDisk before its
quarterly report.
The company has been grappling with a delay in sales of
certain embedded parts used in solid-state drives, which are
faster and more reliable than traditional hard disk drives.
Lower pricing and lean inventory levels have also weighed on
recent results.
In April, SanDisk reported its first quarterly revenue
decline in two years, forcing it to announce plans to cut 5
percent of its non-factory headcount to reduce costs. The
company also warned that second-quarter revenue was likely to
fall.
Total revenue fell 24 percent to $1.24 billion in the second
quarter, hurt by lower sales of solid-state drives, but beat the
average analyst estimate of $1.20 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, retail sales as a percentage of total revenue rose
to 39 percent in the quarter ended June 28, from 33 percent a
year earlier.
SanDisk, which makes products for cloud computing and data
centers, as well as smartphones and laptops, forecast
current-quarter revenue of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.41 billion.
SanDisk's net income plunged to $81 million, or 38 cents per
share, from $274 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share,
double the average analyst estimate of 33 cents.
SanDisk's shares, which have fallen nearly 45 percent this
year, closed at $54.18 on the Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukjerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey and Simon Jennings)