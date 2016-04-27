UPDATE 2-SanDisk revenue rises as demand grows for solid-state drives

* Q1 rev $1.37 bln vs est. $1.21 bln
* Q1 adj. EPS 82 cents vs est. 55 cents
* Q1 rev up 2.5 pct from year earlier
By Kshitiz Goliya
April 27 SanDisk Corp reported a
surprise increase in quarterly revenue, its first rise in more
than a year, helped by strong demand for its chips used in
solid-state drives and data centers.
Shares of the company, which is being bought by Western
Digital Corp, rose nearly 1 percent to $76.50 in
after-market trading on Wednesday.
SanDisk has been ramping up production of solid-state drives
(SSDs), which are pricier than hard disk drives and are used
increasingly by data centers and in consumer laptops as they are
quicker, more rugged and less prone to fail.
Despite the loss of a big, unnamed customer last year,
revenue from what the company calls its client SSD business rose
6 percent in the first quarter ended April 3.
Excluding the impact of the lost customer, revenue from the
business, which makes SSDs used in PCs and laptops, jumped 55
percent.
"What is encouraging is that client SSD is doing well while
the PC market is not doing very well," said Sterne Agee CRT
analyst Douglas Freedman. "You are seeing clear share gains from
SSDs against hard drives in the PC market."
Revenue from SanDisk's enterprise business, which makes
chips for data centers, also rose in the first quarter, by 15
percent.
SanDisk has boosted its revenue and margins by producing
more SSDs at a time of declining prices for its NAND flash
chips, which are widely used in smartphones, cameras and tablets
to store music, pictures and other data.
Revenue from the company's embedded business, which sells
storage products to original equipment manufacturers, fell 33
percent due to weak demand from smartphone makers.
But SanDisk's biggest business - removable products, such as
USB flash drives and micro SD cards - recorded a 6 percent rise
in revenue for the quarter.
The company's net income doubled to $78.4 million, or 37
cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 82 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 55 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SanDisk's total revenue rose 2.5 percent to $1.37 billion,
above the average analyst estimate of $1.21 billion.
Western Digital's $15.78 billion acquisition of SanDisk is
expected to close in the second quarter.
