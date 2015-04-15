SanDisk revenue hit by lower memory chip prices, lean inventory

BRIEF-Five Star Senior Living Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Five star senior living inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
April 15 Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp reported a fall in quarterly revenue, its first in two years, hurt by lower pricing, lean inventory and weaker-than-expected sales of storage products used in data centers.
Sandisk's revenue fell nearly 12 percent in the first quarter ended March 29 to $1.33 billion, in line with the company's own recently lowered expectations.
Net income fell to $39.0 million, or 17 cents per share, from $268.9 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Ruth’S Hospitality Group, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
LUXEMBOURG, May 5 The continued global economic expansion offers an "extraordinary window of opportunity" for investors, particularly in European markets that haven't yet fully priced in the positive outlook, Blackrock vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand said on Friday.