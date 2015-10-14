Toshiba likely to bless a SanDisk-Western Digital deal-analysts

Oct 14 Toshiba, SanDisk's partner in making
memory chips, is more likely to sign off on a potential takeover
of SanDisk by hard drive maker Western Digital than by rival
memory chip maker Micron, analysts said.
Micron Technology Inc and Western Digital Corp
are in talks with SanDisk Corp about a possible
acquisition, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The report came after months of intense speculation about
imminent consolidation in the memory chip industry as a supply
glut and cheaper products from China continue to drive down
prices.
SanDisk will require Toshiba's approval to consummate a deal
with either party. SanDisk uses Toshiba's foundries to
make its chips and the two companies have an important
intellectual property-sharing joint venture.
If Micron, which has its own foundries, buys SanDisk,
Toshiba is likely to lose a lot of business. Moreover, Micron
has a growing presence in the NAND-flash memory chips market and
a tie up with SanDisk will immensely increase competition for
the Japanese tech leader.
NAND-flash memory chips power solid-state drives, which are
faster and more reliable than traditional hard drives, Western
Digital' mainstay. SSDs are used in cloud computing, data
centers, smartphones and laptops.
"From Micron's perspective ... you could take out two
competitors at once," Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri
said.
"If you can extricate SanDisk from the Toshiba JV, then
you've taken Toshiba out of the NAND business and you've taken
out SanDisk as well ... this would really catapult you to number
2. status behind Samsung."
Micron and Western Digital declined to comment. Toshiba and
SanDisk did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
SanDisk, which had a market capitalization of about $12.6
billion as of the stock's close on Tuesday, has lost 37 percent
of its value this year.
The company's stock rose as much as 14 percent on Wednesday.
Micron's rose 6 percent, while Western Digital's rose 2.4
percent.
SanDisk itself would be more amenable to a bid from Western
Digital, which has strong free cash flow thanks to its cash cow
hard-drive business, analysts said.
Western Digital is also expected to receive a $4 billion
cash infusion from China's state-backed Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd
, if the deal passes regulatory scrutiny in the
United States.
The investment could give Western Digital the firepower to
speed up SanDisk's transition from a legacy hard drive maker to
a company that makes efficient chips that run data centers.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Savio D'Souza)