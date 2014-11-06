版本:
MOVES-Guy Hill joins Sanditon Asset as senior investment director

Nov 6 London-based Sanditon Asset Management said it appointed Guy Hill senior investment director.

Hill joined this week from Helvea, where he headed the Swiss equities team in London, Sanditon said in a statement.

He will work with Chris Rice in the European investment team.

Hill's former employers include Swiss Bank Corp and Montagu Loebl Stanley. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
