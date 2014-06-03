BRIEF-U.S. judge says states' lawsuits over S&P ratings belong in state court

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
June 3 * U.S. judge says states' lawsuits against McGraw Hill Financial Inc
over standard & poor's ratings should be sent back to state courts -- court
ruling * U.S. district judge jesse furman says S&P failed to show that lawsuits
belonged in federal court * Judge also moves missisippi case against Moody's Corp over Moody's
investors service ratings back to state court * Judge says terminates federal nationwide multidistrict case over S&P, Moody's
ratings
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,