版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 9日 星期六 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says outlook on Canada's big six banks revised to negative

Aug 8 * Standard & Poor's ratings services says outlook on six big Canadian banks

revised to negative following review of bail-in policy proposal * S&P says this rating action is based on its view that the announcement of a

proposed bail-in policy regime may lead it to lower ratings on the banks

within two years
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐