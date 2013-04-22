S&P asks federal judge to dismiss U.S. civil fraud lawsuit

| April 22
April 22 Standard & Poor's asked a federal judge
on Monday to dismiss a U.S. Justice Department civil fraud
lawsuit against the rating agency, arguing the statements that
underpin the government's case are too vague and therefore can't
be used to prove fraud.
The United States had accused the ratings agency of
misleading investors during the run-up to the financial crisis
by inflating ratings on faulty products in a bid to drum up
business, despite company statements that its ratings were
objective.
S&P has vociferously defended itself in public since the
case was filed in February in U.S. District Court in Los
Angeles, denouncing the lawsuit as meritless and accusing the
government of cherry-picking emails to misconstrue what its
analysts did.
The rating agency has also moved to consolidate in federal
court a series of parallel lawsuits more than a dozen states
have filed against it.
"From start to finish, the Complaint overreaches in
targeting S&P, a rating agency that did not create, issue, sell
or receive any interest in any security at issue in the case,"
lawyers for the ratings firm, which is owned by McGraw-Hill
Companies Inc, said in the filing.
While statements about the company's independence could be
considered corporate "puffery" and its ratings were not
particularly prescient, none of that proves fraud, the company
said.
The 2007-2009 financial crisis was due in large part to
massive losses triggered by risky mortgage loans packaged and
sold to investors, often with top ratings from credit raters.
But the raters have escaped most liability for their ratings
from that time, since courts have largely protected them as
opinions under free speech laws.
The lawsuit, one of the most ambitious the government has
filed in response to the financial crisis, says the rating
agency engaged in a scheme to defraud investors, financial
institutions and others telling them that its ratings were
"objective, independent, uninfluenced by any conflicts of
interest that might compromise S&P's analytic judgment."
Meanwhile, the government alleges that S&P inflated ratings
and understated risks as the housing bubble started to burst,
driven by a desire to gain more business from the investment
banks that issued mortgage securities.
In its Monday filing, S&P said the government's argument
doesn't hold up, because those statements S&P made about its
independence "are altogether too general and vague to constitute
the basis for a fraud claim."
The ratings firm cited another recent federal court ruling,
upheld by an appeals court, that described similar statements as
"puffery" on which a fraud case couldn't be based.
The company also said the government can't prove the rating
agency meant to defraud investors who bought the flawed
securities.
S&P's motion also recasts the internal emails and messages
the government relied on heavily in its original 119-page
filing.
While the government says those messages, which include one
analyst performing a pop song parody about the housing market
burning down, paint a picture of a company knowingly slapping
inflated ratings on structured finance products, the company's
filing says otherwise.
Those messages, instead, the company said, show internal
squabbling or even "robust internal debate."