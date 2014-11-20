版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 14:24 BJT

BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments completes placement of CHF 12 mln

Nov 20 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Says successfully completes placement of 12 million Swiss francs

* Says trading of new shares is scheduled for Nov. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
