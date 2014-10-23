版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 14:29 BJT

BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments AG (formerly Logan Capital) announces capital increase through issuance of up to 100,000,000 new bearer shares

Oct 23 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG

* Says share capital will be increased from 10,320,187.50 Swiss francs by a maximum of 10,000,000.00 Swiss francs to a maximum of 20,320,187.50 Swiss francs

* Says capital increase through issuance of up to 100,000,000 new bearer shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
