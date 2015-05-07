SandRidge is target of antitrust grand jury probe-filing

HOUSTON May 7 SandRidge Energy Inc is the target of federal grand jury probe concerning violations of antitrust law related to the buying and leasing of oil and gas properties, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The Oklahoma company said the transactions that are subject to the government's inquiry date from 2012 and prior years, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SandRidge said it is continuing to respond to the government's requests in connection with the investigation. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)