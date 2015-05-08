UPDATE 2-SandRidge is target of antitrust grand jury probe -filing

(Adds statement from Chesapeake)
HOUSTON/NEW YORK May 7 SandRidge Energy Inc
is the target of a federal grand jury probe concerning
violations of antitrust law related to the leasing of oil and
gas properties, the company said in a regulatory filing on
Thursday.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company said the
transactions subject to the government's inquiry date from 2012
and prior years, according to the filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We are taking the matter very seriously and continue to
work with the DOJ in the course of the investigation, Jeff
Wilson, a vice president of government and public affairs at
SandRidge, said.
SandRidge was told on April 7 by the U.S. Department of
Justice that it is a target of an Oklahoma grand jury, the
filing said.
SandRidge former chief executive officer Tom Ward was ousted
by the company's board in January 2013 after the company's
biggest investors alleged governance lapses and strategic
missteps.
Aubrey McClendon, who co-founded Chesapeake Energy with Ward
in 1989, is also under investigation by the DOJ for potential
violations related to leasing oil and gas properties, according
to a regulatory filing last month from a McClendon-affiliated
firm.
McClendon, now CEO of American Energy Partners, did not
immediately respond to emailed questions. Ward did not respond
to a telephone message requesting comment.
Chesapeake previously disclosed it is cooperating with a
probe into possible antitrust violations. It is not clear if the
investigations are related. A DOJ spokesperson declined to
comment.
"Chesapeake has been cooperating for some time with a
criminal antitrust investigation by the Department of Justice
regarding past land-lease practices by prior management,"
Chesapeake spokesman Gordon Pennoyer said. "The company does not
expect to be a target of the investigation or prosecution."
The DOJ said in 2012 it was investigating potential
antitrust violations related to oil and gas land leasing. Among
the companies subject to the probe were Chesapeake and Canada's
Encana Corp..
The two had been involved in land leasing in Michigan in
2010, and Reuters reported they had communicated with each other
on ways to suppress land lease prices in the state during a
leasing boom. (reut.rs/1ieHE8D)
Both companies denied wrongdoing and were told last year the
DOJ had ended its probe into their leasing activities in
Michigan.
Although the DOJ closed its investigation in Michigan, its
antitrust division previously said the investigation was
continuing in other regions, without citing which companies
remained subject to the probe.
