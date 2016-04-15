SandRidge says it no longer target of antitrust grand jury probe

April 15 Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc said on Friday the company is no longer a target of a federal grand jury probe concerning violations of antitrust law related to the leasing of oil and gas properties.

The Oklahoma-based company had said in May the transactions subject to the government's inquiry date from 2012 and prior years.

The U.S. Department of Justice notified the company of the end of the probe on Thursday, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)