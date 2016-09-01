CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-SandRidge bankruptcy heads to showdown with shareholders

(Corrects description of Gupta in paragraph 9 to attorney
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters)
A group of SandRidge Energy Inc shareholders is
accusing the oil and gas producer of grossly understating its
value, threatening to derail a prepackaged bankruptcy agreement
with its lenders.
The shareholders' court filing late on Wednesday comes
before a hearing next week, when the company will ask a judge to
approve the Oklahoma City company's reorganization plan.
Shareholders are hoping to prove SandRidge may be the rare
bankruptcy where a company's assets are valuable enough to repay
creditors and have money left over for stockholders, according
to their filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.
SandRidge filed the prepackaged bankruptcy pact in May to
restructure roughly $4 billion of debt, joining a long list of
oil-and-gas producers hit by a deep crash in U.S. energy prices.
The company's financial adviser, Houlihan Lokey, estimated
the reorganized company's enterprise value, generally a measure
of market capitalization plus debt minus cash, at $1.0 billion
to $1.3 billion. The shareholders said an analysis by energy
consultant SSR put the value at almost three times that amount.
SandRidge, which was founded in 2006 by former Chesapeake
Energy Corp executive Tom Ward, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Houlihan Lokey declined to
comment.
SSR could not provide a full report on its evaluation
because it was running against an Aug. 31 deadline with
insufficient information from SandRidge, the shareholders said.
SandRidge had estimated its assets were worth $7 billion as
of March 31, according to its Chapter 11 filing in May.
In a court filing, Sunil Gupta, an attorney working with
shareholders, said he was aware of a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission investigation of a former SandRidge employee
who was fired for protesting the company's improper reporting of
its reserve values. Gupta said he tracked down the SandRidge
whistleblower, a former director of reservoir engineering, and
opponents of the plan wanted to depose him.
A Texas school district that is a SandRidge creditor
indicated it wanted the whistleblower to turn over all documents
he provided to the SEC as well as information regarding
SandRidge reserves.
Shares of SandRidge have generally traded below 2 cents in
recent months. They had dropped to about 6 cents the day before
the company filed for bankruptcy from more than $7 when
commodity prices began falling in mid-2014.
