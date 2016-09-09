UPDATE 1-SandRidge overcomes shareholder fight to exit bankruptcy

(Adds judge's comments, background and shares)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 9 SandRidge Energy Inc
won court approval for a plan to exit bankruptcy on Friday,
overcoming opposition from shareholders who had accused the oil
and gas producer of misrepresenting its value.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones said he read every letter
he received from individual shareholders, some of whom lost
their entire savings, when SandRidge filed a prepackaged
bankruptcy in May with $4.4 billion of debt.
"I have spent more time than anyone will ever know agonizing
over this issue," Jones said in Houston bankruptcy court after
confirming SandRidge's reorganization plan.
Jones said he understood the pain that comes with losing an
investment but was also aware that the reorganization plan was
not to blame for the lost equity. "Equity was lost long ago," he
said.
Shares of SandRidge closed at 1 cent on Friday. They had
dropped to about 6 cents the day before the company filed for
bankruptcy from more than $7 when commodity prices began falling
mid-2014.
SandRidge is one of 90 energy companies that have sought
Chapter 11 protection in the midst of declining oil and gas
prices, lawyers said during a three-day confirmation hearing in
Houston.
In a statement, SandRidge said it hoped to emerge from
bankruptcy within the next month, eliminating $3.7 billion in
pre-petition debt.
Even though it is normal for shareholders to lose their
investment during a bankruptcy, SandRidge's shareholders were
hoping to prove its assets were valuable enough so they would
recoup some money after repaying creditors.
SandRidge's financial advisor Houlihan Lokey estimated the
reorganized company's enterprise value at $1.0 billion to $1.3
billion, while an independent analysis commissioned by the
shareholders put the value at almost three times that amount.
Oklahoma City-based SandRidge, which was founded in 2006 by
former Chesapeake Energy Corp executive Tom Ward, had
estimated its assets were worth $7 billion as of March 31,
according to its Chapter 11 filing in May.
In a court filing last week, opponents of the company's
reorganization plan mentioned a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission investigation of a former SandRidge employee who was
fired for protesting the company's improper reporting of its
reserve values.
SandRidge could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by G Crosse and Bernard
Orr)