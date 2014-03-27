CORRECTED-SandRidge eyeing options for fracking water disposal unit

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects amount of daily processing to 980,000 barrels from 980 million gallons)
NEW ORLEANS, March 25 SandRidge Energy Inc has started taking steps toward monetizing its fracking water disposal business, the largest in the United States, as it tightens its core focus on oil and natural gas development, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
SandRidge has begun a financial audit of the unit, which currently processes 980,000 barrels of water per day. The unit is on track to have $135 million in EBITDA this year, SandRidge Chief Executive Officer James Bennett said at the Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.
"We're taking steps to, at some point, unlock the value of it," he said. "Some time soon we want to fully monetize this." (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.