UPDATE 1-SandRidge Energy Q2 profit rises

* Q2 shr $0.42 vs $0.21 last year

* Q2 revenue doubles

* Ups FY production view to 24.1 mmboe (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Oil and gas firm SandRidge Energy Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit helped by increased output, and raised its production outlook for the full year.

The company now expects 2011 production 24.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboe), up from its prior forecast of 23.3 mmboe.

For the April-June period, the company earned $196 million, or 42 cents, compared with $45 million, or 21 cents, a year ago.

Revenue doubled to $364.8 million, while production was up 24 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, the company said it will sell a 13.2 percent non-operated working interest in about 860,000 acres of acreage in Oklahoma and Southern Kansas to an affiliate of Korea-based investment firm Atinum Partners Co for $500 million.

Shares of the company closed at $9.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)