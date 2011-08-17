Sandridge CEO says planning gas asset sales

* Another royalty IPO in the works

* $1 billion financing needs to be raised

HOUSTON Aug 17 SandRidge Energy (SD.N) plans to sell natural gas assets this year in an effort to bridge the gap between the U.S. oil and gas company's spending and cash flow, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We do have assets that we could continue to sell -- the natural gas assets," Tom Ward, SandRidge's chief executives told reporters after speaking at a conference. "In the next year, we think we might even be able to market some of those."

SandRidge needs about a $1 billion in non-debt financing over the next three years, an amount that could be raised through asset sales and another royalty trust offering, Ward said.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company closed its Permian Trust initial public offering (PER.N) on Wednesday, generating gross proceeds of $621 million.

SandRidge's Permian royalty IPO derives income from sales of oil and natural gas from properties, some of which are producing and some not yet producing.

Shares of SandRidge rose 13 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $7.82 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Gunna Dickson)