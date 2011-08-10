SandRidge Permian Trust IPO prices at $18/shr -underwriter

* $18 pricing below $19-$21 expected range

* Raises $540 mln from sale of 20 mln units

NEW YORK Aug 10 SandRidge Permian Trust priced its shares at $18, or a dollar under the low end of its expected price range for its initial public offering, according to an underwriter.

The Trust, which is promising investors a cut of its proceeds from selling oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, raised about $540 million from the sale of 30 million shares.

It had planned to sell 31.5 million units for $19 to $21 each. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gary Hill)