SandRidge subpoenaed in antitrust inquiry into natgas rights -filing

Feb 28 SandRidge Energy Inc said on Friday it was subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is investigating whether antitrust laws were violated in the buying and leasing of mineral rights.

In December, SandRidge received the order from federal authorities "in connection with an ongoing investigation of possible violations of antitrust laws in connection with the purchase or lease of land, oil or natural gas rights," SandRidge said in its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company is cooperating with the investigation.

A spokesman for the company was not immediately available for comment.
