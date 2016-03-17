S&P upgrades SandRidge credit rating after interest payment

March 17 Standard & Poor's boosted SandRidge Energy Inc's credit rating on Thursday after the oil and gas producer made interest payments earlier this week, giving it breathing room to reduce its nearly $4 billion debt load.

The ratings agency raised SandRidge's rating to "CCC-," a junk status rating, from "D," a rating that suggests the company will default on debt obligations.

Oklahoma City-based SandRidge on Wednesday made $50.1 million in interest payments, part of its plan to continue to work with creditors on debt restructuring.

S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, said it still believes that SandRidge will need to pursue some kind of restructuring within six months.

A SandRidge representative was not immediately available to comment.

SandRidge owed $3.94 billion at the end of the third quarter of last year; the company has yet to release fourth quarter results and has delayed its annual filing.

The company is working with law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Houlihan Lokey on debt options and has already drawn down its credit line.

SandRidge, like many of its oil industry peers, has been stung by a more-than 60 percent drop in crude prices since 2014, a decline that has forced massive cuts in budgets and thousands of layoffs globally.

Roughly a third of oil producers are expected to file for bankruptcy protection this year if oil prices remain low, according to consulting firm Deloitte.

SandRidge was founded in 2006 by Tom Ward, who also co-founded natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp. Ward was ousted as chief executive in 2013 by SandRidge's board after a proxy fight with shareholders. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)