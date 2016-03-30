SandRidge hires advisers to evaluate options including bankruptcy

March 30 SandRidge Energy Inc said on Wednesday it had engaged advisers to evaluate options including a private restructuring or reorganization under Chapter 11.

The company said there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. (1.usa.gov/1SwIoGL)

A more than 60 percent fall in oil prices since mid-2014 has eroded cash flows at several oil and gas producers, leaving them struggling to service debt payments. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)