公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五

SandRidge 4th-qtr loss narrows on improved production

NEW YORK Feb 28 SandRidge Energy Inc's posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as it produced more oil and gas.

The Oklahoma company reported a loss of $301.8 million in the quarter, or 63 cents per share, compared with a loss of $388.6 million, or 97 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
