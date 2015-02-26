SandRidge Energy cuts 2015 capex by 56 pct

BRIEF-Teck Resources says mining has been suspended in some areas of Lornex and Valley pits
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
Feb 26 Oil and natural gas company SandRidge Energy Inc set a capital budget of $700 million for 2015, 56 percent lower than a year earlier, as the company responds to a slump in crude oil prices.
The company said it would reduce its rig count to 7 by mid-year from 32 at the start of 2015, joining a slew of oil producers who have said they would use fewer rigs this year.
Net income rose to $314.1 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $73.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell more than 25 percent to $346.9 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Notices of Allowance issued for patents covering key features of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology by European Patent Office
* South African regulator triggers global sale of Liberty brands