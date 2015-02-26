SandRidge Energy cuts 2015 capex by 56 pct

Feb 26 Oil and natural gas company SandRidge Energy Inc set a capital budget of $700 million for 2015, 56 percent lower than a year earlier, as the company responds to a slump in crude oil prices.

The company said it would reduce its rig count to 7 by mid-year from 32 at the start of 2015, joining a slew of oil producers who have said they would use fewer rigs this year.

Net income rose to $314.1 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $73.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell more than 25 percent to $346.9 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)