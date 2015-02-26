UPDATE 1-SandRidge Energy halves 2015 capex, cuts rig count

(Adds details, background, share movement)

Feb 26 SandRidge Energy Inc said it would reduce spending by 56 percent this year and slash its rig count, as the oil and natural gas producer responds to a slump in crude prices.

Shares of the company, which reported a jump in quarterly profit on derivative gains, rose 2.7 percent in extended trading.

Oil companies such as Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips and Apache Corp have forecast lower spending in 2015.

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday spending will decline about 11 percent this year to around $34 billion.

SandRidge said it would reduce its rig count to 7 by mid-year from 32 at the start of 2015, joining a slew of oil producers who have said they would use fewer rigs this year.

Reuters had earlier reported SandRidge plans to reduce its rig count in Oklahoma and Kansas by nearly 75 percent.

SandRidge has been hit particularly hard in the oil rout because it has a hefty debt load and it drills in the Mississippi Lime, where wells typically do not produce as much oil as other shale formations.

The company, which also owns and operates in West Texas, forecast a 6 percent rise in total output in 2015 to 28-30.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The company set a capital budget of $700 million for the year.

SandRidge's net income rose to $314.1 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $73.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a gain of $329.2 million on derivative contracts.

Revenue fell more than 25 percent to $346.9 million.

Up to Thursday's close of $1.89, the stock had fallen 75 percent since June. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)