公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二

SandRidge Energy adopts shareholder rights plan

Nov 19 SandRidge Energy Inc, a U.S. oil and gas company under fire from shareholders about company performance, said on Monday its board of directors adopted a shareholder rights plan to fend off possible takeover attempts.

The plan is "designed to assure that all of SandRidge's stockholders receive fair and equal treatment in the event of any proposed takeover of the company," SandRidge said in a statement.

