UPDATE 1-SandRidge inks $500 mln JV with Koreas' Atinum

* To sell 13.2 pct non-oper working interest in 860,000 acres

* Atinum to pay $250 mln in cash, rest in drill carry

* Deal set to close in Q4 (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 SandRidge Energy Inc said it will sell a 13.2 percent non-operated working interest in about 860,000 acres of acreage in Oklahoma and Southern Kansas to an affiliate of Korea-based investment firm Atinum Partners Co for $500 million.

Atinum would pay $250 million in cash once the deal likely closes in the fourth quarter. The rest will be paid in the form Atinum funding the oil and natural gas company's drilling activity.

SandRidge Chief Executive Tom Ward said the deal "completes another step in our plan to raise capital needed to accelerate and maximize the value of our assets."

"This builds on our prior investments in the U.S. energy sector, implementing our strategy to actively invest in significant growth opportunities," Atinum Partners CEO Kyung Soo Chung said.

SandRidge was advised by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co and Vinson & Elkins LLP, while Atinum was advised by Barclays Capital and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)