UPDATE 1-SandRidge posts surprise 4th-qtr profit

Feb 23 SandRidge Energy Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit for the second time in a row, helped by an increase in oil output, and the oil and gas producer projected higher 2012 production.

Oklahoma-based SandRidge said it expects full-year production to come in at 32.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), higher than the 23.4 mmboe it produced in 2011.

Fourth-quarter net loss applicable to common stockholders widened to $389 million, or 97 cents per share, compared with $208 million, or 53 cents per share.

Adjusted net income was 2 cents per share. By that measure, analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 1 cent a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and natural gas revenue increased 34 percent to $329.3 million. Quarterly output inched up 6 percent to 6.1 mmboe, while oil production grew 26 percent to 3.3 million barrels from year ago.

SandRidge shares closed at $8.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.