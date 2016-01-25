RPT-SandRidge Energy explores debt restructuring options-sources

(Repeating story sent earlier to additional subscribers)
By Mike Stone and Jessica DiNapoli
Jan 25 SandRidge Energy Inc is
exploring debt restructuring options, according to people
familiar with the matter, as the heavily indebted U.S. oil and
gas exploration and production company struggles with the
fallout from plunging energy prices.
SandRidge has been in talks with investment banks and law
firms about hiring restructuring advisors, and could make an
announcement on their appointment as early as this week, the
people said.
Debtwire had reported on Jan. 13, also citing unnamed
sources, that SandRidge - which produces oil and gas from shale
formations in the Mid-Continent region of the United States -
had hired Houlihan Lokey to craft a restructuring plan. Houlihan
Lokey is very likely to be named SandRidge's financial advisor
for any restructuring, the Reuters sources said.
These sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential.
SandRidge and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment.
Oklahoma City-based SandRidge, which has a debt burden of
around $4 billion, has already been reaching out to some of its
creditors to inform them that they should work together to
prepare for likely negotiations, one of the sources said.
The vast majority of the company's debt is in the form of
bonds owned by a plethora of mutual funds, hedge funds, and
other institutional investors. They do not yet have a single
representative who could be reached for comment.
One of the options that the company will consider is a
pre-packaged bankruptcy with the agreement of its creditors, the
people said. They said that a decision on a way forward is not
imminent and that the company has access to enough cash to
continue doing business for at least several more months under
its current structure.
Other avenues SandRidge could pursue would include a debt
exchange or filing for bankruptcy protection without any
agreement with its creditors. It is not clear whether the
company currently has a preference for a particular route.
SETTLED DISPUTE
As oil prices hover around 12-year lows, many U.S. oil and
gas exploration and production companies are looking for ways to
stay afloat. SandRidge, which made risky bets in the Mississippi
Lime formation in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas, is
particularly vulnerable.
For months, SandRidge has been caught in a bind, having just
enough money to pay interest on its debt, but not enough to
drill new wells or replace older ones.
Mississippi Lime wells typically do not produce as much oil
as some other shale formations, and the rock also contains a lot
of water, which is costly to haul away.
After an initially encouraging exploration phase, the shale
play has not delivered the low cost production gains that
SandRidge and Wall Street analysts expected.
About 40 energy companies entered bankruptcy in 2015 and
more are expected in the next few months as oil prices have
dropped by 75 percent since mid-2014.
The companies that filed last year include Swift Energy Co,
which filed for bankruptcy on December 31, Magnum Hunter
Resources Corp and Samson Resources Corp.
SandRidge attracted the ire of Oklahoma regulators over its
use of wells to dispose of wastewater, an activity that is
believed to trigger earthquakes. Last week, the company agreed
to shut seven wells in the state and reduce the amount of
wastewater injected into roughly 40 others.
On Friday, SandRidge said it had also settled a dispute
stemming from a 30-year agreement to send Occidental Petroleum
Corp a fixed amount of natural gas from the Pinon field
in west Texas each year. Occidental had been treating the gas to
extract carbon dioxide which it uses in its own oil recovery
business and then sending methane back to SandRidge. However,
low natural gas prices have made it uneconomic for SandRidge to
fulfill the contract and it faced potential penalties that could
have eventually run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Under the agreement, SandRidge will hand over the Pinon
assets to Occidental plus $11 million in cash and Occidental
will drop any claims from the previous deal. SandRidge said the
settlement is expected to reduce its operating costs by $39
million in 2016.
SHARES DELISTED
To raise cash, SandRidge has put its headquarters in
Oklahoma City up for sale in May, but has yet to find a buyer.
In April, it laid off at least 130 employees, or 20 percent of
its workforce based there, public records show. It has also
previously used a distressed debt exchange with creditors to
lighten its debt load.
SandRidge had $790 million in cash and access to undrawn
credit facilities that gave it access to capital totaling $1.9
billion, chief financial officer Julian Bott said on the
company's latest quarterly earnings call on Nov. 5. This has
given the company breathing room of several more months to
decide on a way forward, as well as scope to pursue another debt
exchange.
As of earlier this month, SandRidge's shares are no longer
listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and trade on the OTC Pink
marketplace instead with a market capitalization of around $30
million.
Its bonds are trading at extremely distressed levels, with
its Jan. 15 2020 notes at below 5 cents on the dollar.
Oklahoma-based SandRidge was founded in 2006 by former CEO
Tom Ward, a previous executive and co-founder of natural gas
giant Chesapeake Energy Corp.
Ward was ousted by SandRidge's board in 2013 after some of
SandRidge's largest investors alleged governance lapses and
strategic missteps, including transactions SandRidge had made
with entities controlled by the Ward family. His exit package
from the firm was worth around $90 million. A request for
comment at Ward's new Oklahoma City-based company, Tapstone
Energy, was not immediately returned.
SandRidge named James Bennett as CEO in June of 2013.
