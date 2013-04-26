CORRECTED-PricewaterhouseCoopers quits as Sands auditor, no dispute cited

(In fourth paragraph corrects spelling of name to "Reese"
instead of "Reed")
By Ronald Grover
April 26 Las Vegas Sands Corp, the
casino company, said on Friday that accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers will not stand for re-election as the
company's auditor, ending a 25-year relationship with Sands
founder and chairman Sheldon Adelson.
The auditor, which confirmed the company's announcement in a
letter to the SEC, has served as the gaming company's auditor
since it became a public company in 2004. Las Vegas Sands and
the accounting firm said the decision to part ways was not
motivated by any disagreements over financial statements or
disclosures.
"It's been 25 years, and in business vendor relationships
change and evolve over time," said Sands spokesman Ron Reese.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) served as Adelson's auditor in
business ventures prior to his founding Sands, Reese said.
The spokesman did not give a reason for the relationship's
end, and said it had nothing to do with disclosures the company
made in previous financial statements that it received federal
subpoenas requesting information on its compliance with
reporting requirements of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
"This is not the result of any non-public information that
impacts past disclosures or any non-public information that
impacts future disclosures related in any way to our reported
litigation or investigations," Reese said.
Sands said in its financial reports that it is cooperating
with the investigations.
Steven Silber, spokesman for PwC's auditing and accounting
services unit, was not immediately available for comment.
The accounting firm said in a letter to the SEC that it
agrees with the statements the company made in its public
filings concerning the auditor's decision to end its engagement.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by David Gregorio)