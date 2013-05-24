版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五

Sands China picks Deloitte as new auditor

HONG KONG May 24 Casino operator Sands China Ltd said on Friday that it had chosen Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as its new auditor.

Sands China, along with its controlling shareholder Las Vegas Sands Corp, received a letter in April from PricewaterhouseCoopers saying the firm would not stand for re-appointment as its auditor for the year ending Dec. 2013.

Deloitte's appointment is subject to shareholder approval.
