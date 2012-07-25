版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 05:54 BJT

Sands CEO to suggest share buyback

LOS ANGELES, July 25 Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson told analysts he will suggest a share buyback to his company's board of directors.

"I think I'm going to have a call with members of the board to see if we could put aside some money to buy back some shares at these prices," he said on the company's earnings conference call.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐