BRIEF-Eestor Corporation reports Qtrly loss per share C$0.01
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
LOS ANGELES, July 25 Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson told analysts he will suggest a share buyback to his company's board of directors.
"I think I'm going to have a call with members of the board to see if we could put aside some money to buy back some shares at these prices," he said on the company's earnings conference call.
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.