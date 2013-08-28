UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands casino to pay $47.4 mln to end federal probe

By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES Aug 27 The Las Vegas Sands Corp
agreed to return $47.4 million to the U.S. Treasury to
end a probe into the casino's failure to alert authorities to
suspicious deposits by a high-rolling gambler, federal officials
said on Tuesday.
Sands, the operator of the Venetian and Palazzo hotel
complex in Las Vegas, accepted wire transfers and cashier's
checks between 2005 and 2007 from Zhenli Ye Gon and should have
reported the transactions as suspicious, said the U.S.
Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
By the end of 2006 or early 2007, Ye Gon was "the largest
all-cash, up-front gambler the Venetian-Palazzo had ever had to
that point," according to the non-prosecution agreement.
In March 2007, Ye Gon's residence in Mexico City was
searched by law enforcement authorities, who seized about $207
million in U.S. currency, the largest-ever currency seizure.
Ye Gon is currently awaiting extradition to Mexico, which
has charged him with drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney's
office said.
The federal government agreed not to prosecute Sands based
on the company's cooperation, according to an Aug. 26 letter to
Sands from Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Rosenberg that Reuters
obtained.
"The company cooperated fully and that effort was clearly
recognized by the government," said Ron Reese, spokesman for the
Las Vegas Sands. The casino company is controlled by founder and
billionaire Sheldon Adelson.
The Bank Secrecy Act requires casinos with annual revenue
of at least $1 million to file suspicious activity reports,
which are used by government agencies.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said this was the first time a
casino has agreed to return those funds to the government.
Separately, Sands in March disclosed it had "likely"
violated the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which
outlaws the bribery of foreign officials.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the casino
operator, said the SEC subpoenaed company documents in February
2011 relating to its compliance with the antibribery act while
the U.S. Department of Justice also advised Sands it was
conducting an investigation.
Reese said the FCPA investigation is still ongoing and that
the company was cooperating.
Sands said in the filing that the issue would have no
material impact on the company's financial records and that it
would not need to restate any past financial statements.