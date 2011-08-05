Sands China names hotels for new Macau property

HONG KONG Aug 5 Sands China , the
Macau unit of billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands
, on Friday announced its new multi-billion-dollar casino
resort would house Hilton and Intercontinental hotel
brands when it opens in the world's biggest gambling destination
early next year.
The $25 billion gaming firm and one of six licensed
operators in the former Portuguese colony terminated in January
its agreement with Shangri-La Asia Ltd to provide
hotels to the resort, without stating a reason.
The operator of the Venetian resort and Sands Macau has
suffered several delays in opening its newest property, halting
construction in 2009 when credit dried up during the financial
crisis, and more recently faced a lack of construction workers
due to strict government measures.
Located on Macau's Cotai strip, next to Adelson's colossal
gondola-filled Venetian, Sands Cotai Central will host 6000
rooms from the Conrad and Holiday Inn brands, owned by Hilton
and Intercontinental respectively, as well as the Sheraton and
Sheraton Towers.
Officials are aiming to transform the stretch of
still-barren road 10 minutes from Macau's main peninsula into an
entertainment and retail destination comparable to Las Vegas's
neon strip.
Melco Crown and Galaxy Entertainment also
have properties on the strip.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)