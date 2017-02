HONG KONG, Sept 28 Sands China , the Macau unit of billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands , has entered into a $3.7 billion term loan and revolving credit facility.

The Macau branch of Bank of China was the administrative agent for the lenders, the gaming company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)