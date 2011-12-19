Sands China says cleared in HK SFC probe

HONG KONG Dec 19 U.S. casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson's Macau unit, Sands China Ltd, said it has been cleared by Hong Kong's securities regulator after an eight-month investigation, a boost for parent Las Vegas Sands Corp which is embroiled in a lengthy U.S. federal and state investigation.

Las Vegas Sands announced in March that it was being investigated by U.S. authorities over its compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which prohibits U.S. companies from bribing or making payments to foreign officials to obtain favourable treatment.

Analysts said they had expected the $22 billion Macau unit to be cleared by the Securities and Futures Commission, as the Hong Kong investigation was solely focused on whether Sands China had submitted accurate statements to the stock exchange.

Depending on the outcome of the Las Vegas Sands investigation in the United States, Sands China could have to comply with further requests for information, lawyers said.

"The SFC investigation concluding will be good news (for Sands China and Las Vegas Sands). However, there are multiple investigations by various regulatory bodies in several jurisdictions. The conclusion of one investigation will not mean the other ongoing investigations would end or necessarily reach the same conclusion," said a Hong Kong-based lawyer familiar with the case.

It is a step in the right direction however, he added.

Sands China is one of six licensed casino operators in Macau, the world's largest gambling destination. Its gondola-filled Venetian property and Sands Macau, a towering gold edifice, reaped a hefty third-quarter net profit of $281 million, up 41 percent on the year.

Sands China shares were down 3 percent by 0329 GMT in Hong Kong, in line with peers Wynn Macau Ltd and local player SJM Holdings Ltd. The broader Hang Seng Index was down 2.15 percent.

"The decision was more or less expected," said Kenneth Fong, an analyst at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong, adding that it would be incrementally beneficial for the stock.

"The SFC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FCPA investigations have been an overhang on Sands China's share price performance in 2011."

Sands China is due to open a new $4 billion casino in the first quarter of next year, the only Macau operator expected to open a new property.