Sands China says cleared in HK SFC probe

HONG KONG Dec 19 U.S. casino tycoon
Sheldon Adelson's Macau unit, Sands China Ltd, said it
has been cleared by Hong Kong's securities regulator after an
eight-month investigation, a boost for parent Las Vegas Sands
Corp which is embroiled in a lengthy U.S. federal and
state investigation.
Las Vegas Sands announced in March that it was being
investigated by U.S. authorities over its compliance with the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which prohibits U.S.
companies from bribing or making payments to foreign officials
to obtain favourable treatment.
Analysts said they had expected the $22 billion Macau unit
to be cleared by the Securities and Futures Commission, as the
Hong Kong investigation was solely focused on whether Sands
China had submitted accurate statements to the stock exchange.
Depending on the outcome of the Las Vegas Sands
investigation in the United States, Sands China could have to
comply with further requests for information, lawyers said.
"The SFC investigation concluding will be good news (for
Sands China and Las Vegas Sands). However, there are multiple
investigations by various regulatory bodies in several
jurisdictions. The conclusion of one investigation will not mean
the other ongoing investigations would end or necessarily reach
the same conclusion," said a Hong Kong-based lawyer familiar
with the case.
It is a step in the right direction however, he added.
Sands China is one of six licensed casino operators in
Macau, the world's largest gambling destination. Its
gondola-filled Venetian property and Sands Macau, a towering
gold edifice, reaped a hefty third-quarter net profit of $281
million, up 41 percent on the year.
Sands China shares were down 3 percent by 0329 GMT in Hong
Kong, in line with peers Wynn Macau Ltd and local
player SJM Holdings Ltd. The broader Hang Seng Index
was down 2.15 percent.
"The decision was more or less expected," said Kenneth Fong,
an analyst at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong, adding that it would be
incrementally beneficial for the stock.
"The SFC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
FCPA investigations have been an overhang on Sands China's share
price performance in 2011."
Sands China is due to open a new $4 billion casino in the
first quarter of next year, the only Macau operator expected to
open a new property.