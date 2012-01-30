UPDATE 1-Sandspring raises resource estimate for Guyana project

Jan 30 Mineral exploration company
Sandspring Resources Ltd raised its estimates for the
measured and indicated resources at its Guyana gold-copper
project and cut the project's pre-production capital costs.
Measured and indicated resources increased 72 percent to 6
million ounces gold at the Toroparu Gold-Copper Project in the
Republic of Guyana, South America, the company said in a
statement.
Measured and indicated resources give an initial estimate of
the size of a natural resource deposit and serve as a basis for
feasibility studies.
Sandspring also lowered its pre-production capital cost
estimate by 30 percent to $482 million, it said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which expects to start open pit
operations in 2015, closed at C$1.37 on Friday on the Toronto
Venture Exchange.